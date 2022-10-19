New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday slammed AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticising Gujarat schools, saying Delhi's education minister should study Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives when he was chief minister and implement them in the national capital.

Sisodia on Tuesday claimed that out of the 48,000 government schools in Gujarat, 32,000 were in bad condition, as revealed during the mapping of schools by an Aam Aadmi Party team.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said if voted to power, the AAP would build a government school every four kilometres in several cities.

Taking on Sisodia, Mandaviya said, "The prime minister has always talked about 'Sabka Prayas' (everybody's efforts). We appreciate every effort which is in the interest of the country. Two experiments started two decades ago by him should be studied by the Sisodia during his Gujarat tour and it will definitely work in Delhi."

Mandaviya, the BJP's senior leader from Gujarat, said the two initiatives 'Shala Praveshotsav' (school admission festivals) 'Gunotsav' (festival of quality), improved the admission rate, decreased the drop-out ratio and also improved the quality of education.

In poll-bound Gujarat, the AAP has been raising issues of education, to make inroads in the BJP's bastion, the state where the saffron party is in power for 27 years.

