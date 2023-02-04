New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Delhi government demanded funds from the central government for the preparations related to G20 events in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the finance department, wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the matter. Sisodia said that Delhi does not get any additional funds from the Centre, in such a situation Rs 927 crore should be given separately to Delhi for preparations related to G20.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for India that this time India is hosting the G20 meeting. It is a matter of happiness for us Delhiites that most of the important activities of G20 are going to happen in Delhi only. The Government of Delhi will fully cooperate with the Government of India in the direction of making the organization of G-20 meeting a success," Sisodia wrote.

Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said it will be the endeavour of the entire Delhi government that there should be no shortage in hosting the international guests who came to our place during the G20 meeting. "We will make sure that they return with unforgettable memories from Delhi as the capital of 21st-century India," he stressed.

In this direction, the Deputy CM said various departments of the Delhi government have made a framework for organizing various activities and programs ranging from infrastructure development. In this, there are proposals for beautification of specific areas around the major venues of G20 and organizing some specific activities and programs on this occasion at prominent places in Delhi, he said.

Demanding extra funds, Sisodia said that the Delhi government needs Rs 927 crore for the plans made for the special preparations for the G-20. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena is also constantly reviewing these efforts. The Lieutenant Governor has also given consent to all these efforts and programs for the preparations for the G20, he said.

"You already know that no money is being given by the Government of India to the Delhi Government as a share in central taxes. Nor is any additional grant given to the Delhi Government by the Government of India. Even the amount given to the municipal corporations of all the states of the country according to their population, is not given to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In such a situation, it is obvious that it will not be easy for the Delhi government to spend Rs 927 crores to prepare the G20 meeting with its regular limited resources," Sisodia wrote.

"So I request you that considering the importance of the G-20 meeting and in Delhi Keeping in view the need for preparations to make this event a success, Rs 927 crore required for this should be made available by the Central Government. This will help the Delhi government to implement all these schemes and programs smoothly and all the preparations will be completed in time. I have full hope that the Delhi government will get positive cooperation from you in this direction" Sisodia concluded.

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year. The theme for G20 is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future' with the motto of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

The G20 or Group of 20 is the one of world's leading platforms for international economic cooperation. The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The G20 or Group of is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

This year's G20 summit is also attended by nine guest countries as well as the invited International Organisations. (ANI)

