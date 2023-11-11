New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said that Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's ailing wife Seema was under a lot of stress as he was denied bail, stressing that his wife is suffering from an illness that doesn't have any treatment.

Manish Sisodia, arrested in the Delhi Liquor policy case on March 9, came out of Tihar jail on Saturday on a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Three Jewellery Shop Employees Steal 13 Kg Gold Worth Rs 7 Crore, Arrested.

"His (Manish Sisodia) wife has a serious illness. It's that kind of illness that doesn't have any treatment. Since his bail has been rejected, she is under a lot of stress too. He has got six hours (to meet her wife)," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi Police brought the former Deputy Chief Minister to meet his wife as permitted by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Three Bangladeshi Tourists Killed in Houseboat Blaze in Srinagar’s Dal Lake (Watch Video).

Sisodia is meeting his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is currently officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises were earlier allotted to Sisodia.

The police are not allowing any additional people to meet Sisodia and there is heavy deployment of police personnel even inside his residence.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife at his home between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. under police custody.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed Sisodia's bail petition. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court. However, the High Court in June granted him permission to meet his wife in custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case on March 9. Earlier, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)