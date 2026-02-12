Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged loss of gold from artefacts at the Sabarimala temple reached the hill shrine on Thursday to collect fresh samples as part of ongoing scientific analysis.

The team, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) S Sasidharan, arrived at Pampa, the base camp, in the morning and proceeded to Sannidhanam by afternoon. The move follows the Kerala High Court's approval on Monday to collect new samples for examination.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-610 Lottery Result of 12.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

As per the temple schedule, Sabarimala will open for the monthly pooja at 5 pm on Thursday and close on February 17 at 10 pm. The SIT is expected to collect the samples after the temple closes for the day, following completion of various poojas at the Sannidhanam.

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Privilege Motion Dropped, But Parts of His Lok Sabha Speech Likely to Be Expunged by Parliament.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who donated 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.

Earlier in the day, Former Devaswom Board president N Vasu was released from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail on statutory bail in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. Vasu had spent 90 days in custody, with the bail granted as the charge sheet had not yet been filed.

Vasu is the fifth accused to be released in the case. He is the third accused in the Dwarapalaka gold theft case and the fifth in the Sreekovil threshold gold theft case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)