Anantapuramu (AP), Mar 5 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh.

NACIN will be the training academy for probationary officers of Indian Revenue Service (IRS), on the lines of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (Mussorie) and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (Hyderabad), Sitharaman said on the occasion.

The academy is situated in Palasamudram village near Hindupur in the district.

"Training programme for probationary IRS officers will begin at NACIN from September 2023 and by 2024 the academy will take full shape,” the Finance Minister said.

Training would be imparted to the probationers with world-class standards, she added.

The Centre would spend Rs 729 crore on building NACIN in the first phase. “We will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for establishing the academy. NACIN will enable further growth of Hindupur region,” Sitharaman said.

NACIN was sanctioned in December 2014 and then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a plaque in April 2015 for its establishment.

The state government acquired land in two villages near Hindupur for the academy and a compound wall was later built.

The Centre also handed over a rehabilitation and resettlement package for villagers of Palasamudram who parted with their land for the national training academy. Sitharaman, on the occasion, thanked the villagers for giving up their land for NACIN.

“NACIN is yet another example of the Centre's commitment towards Andhra Pradesh. The Centre has been constantly assisting the state without any shortcomings,” she observed.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankara Narayana, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Vice-Chairman S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri, NACIN Director General S R Baruah and other officials and people's representatives attended the event.

