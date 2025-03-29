Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Following the violence between two groups in Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said that the situation is completely under control and 61 people have been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Jawed Shamim said, "The situation in Mothabari is completely under control. Till now, 19 cases have been registered, and 61 people have been arrested in this matter...Soon, the situation will be completely normal. Today, there have been no incidents (of violence) in the region."

IGP North Bengal Region, Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that more than three companies of the forces have been deployed.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav said, "The situation in Mothabari is now peaceful. We have deployed more than 3 companies of the forces. The specialised forces from the state headquarters are deployed, and they are patrolling the area. We have already made more than 50 arrests in this case, and the investigation is proceeding. Shops have started opening."

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar blamed the administration and the police for the clashes.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "If they (the state govt) will stop us from visiting Mothabari (Malda), we will protest. If they have imposed section 163 there - we will follow that, we have this democratic right with us that we can visit there; a group of over five people are prohibited, and hence, two of us can go. The administration here is very weak; otherwise, no one dares to commit such a crime in the BJP-ruled states."

BJP held a protest against Mothabari (Malda) incident on Friday.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's failure. She has reached the peak of appeasement politics. Such incidents have been regularized over Hindu festivals. Mamata Banerjee instilled courage in people to say Hindus would not be allowed to stay in India. She praises British rule when in England. Till this dictatorship is removed from the state, Hindus cannot survive in the state. Police should understand that this will not go on for long, if such incidents are not taken cognizance of, people's dissatisfaction will rise."

Internet was suspended in three areas after the clashes, which broke out on March 27.

Earlier on Friday, SP Malda Pradeep Yadav said, "The situation is totally under control. We have registered 6 complaints and arrested 34 people. We are identifying the persons who did this. There have been incidents from both the sides. Accordingly, we have taken action. There are 28 pickets points, 8 police mobile vans and high-ranking and other Police officers present here. We are responding to calls from locals. Some people are posting fake messages on social media, causing some confusion and problems. We are taking down such posts and taking action. Internet is suspended in 3 areas."

Earlier, BJP MLA and West Bengal Legislative Assembly leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Governor CV Anan Bose and urged him to direct the state government to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Mothabari, Malda District, on an urgent basis.

In his letter to CV Ananda Bose, Suvendu Adhikari stated that a large group of miscreants belonged to a particular community had targeted 'Hindus' in the Mothabari area of Malda. Adhikari attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and alleged that there was 'lawlessness' in the state.

He added that there is an urgent need to deploy the CAPF force in the area to protect the "Hindus" in the Mothabari area from such miscreants.

"This is to inform Your Excellency that a shocking incident has taken place on 27th March 2025 at Mothabari, Malda where a large group of miscreants belonging to a particular Community has targeted and launched a vicious attack on the Sanatani Hindus of the aforesaid area", Suvendu Adhikari's letter read.

"Such despicable acts reflects a complete state of lawlessness in West Bengal and there is urgent need of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to protect the Santani Hindus from such attack at the hands of the aforesaid miscreants. Therefore, I request your good office to kindly take immediate measures to deploy paramilitary forces for the purposes of protecting the Santani Hindus at Mothabari, Malda", it added. (ANI)

