Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): As rain lashed several parts of Chennai and Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Karaikal area today under the influence of the Northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that the situation is under control.

State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, "The State Government has taken all precautionary measures. The situation is under control. The respective district administrations are taking proper measures to face the rains."

B Geetha, Scientist 'D' Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said, "For the next 24 hours sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at few places, with heavy spells at times in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 26-27°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 23°C."

Under the influence of Monday's upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low-Pressure Area was formed at 5:30 hrs IST today over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and lay at 08:30 hrs IST over the same region.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 15. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17," Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre further said that yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal now lay over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka extending upto middle tropospheric levels.

"A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka to the Low-Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman-Nicobar Islands and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level," it added.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District today in the wake of the forecast of heavy rainfall. (ANI)

