Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police said they have arrested six persons for allegedly assaulting and robbing two Dalit youths at Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district.

Manoj and Mariyappan, who were allegedly brutally assaulted, were admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital with serious injuries, said police.

According to the FIR, the attackers allegedly stripped the youths naked, and urinated on them. The attackers also allegedly robbed their money and other belongings, according to the FIR.

The alleged incident took place on Monday night. The arrested persons were identified as Ponmani (25), Nallamuthu (21), Ayaar (19), Rama (22), Siva (22) and Lakshmanan (20).

They were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. (ANI)

