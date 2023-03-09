Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Six people from two groups were arrested for engaging in a row during a Holi celebration in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Raipur village under Babri Police Station Wednesday evening. A man was injured in the fight and was taken to hospital.

Six men - Saddam, Iqbal, Bilal, Suleman, Shivam and Ankur - have been arrested for being part of the row, Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek told media.

The fight broke out over throwing of colour, the SP said.

The injured, Ashish, was taken to hospital. Police have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the SP added.

