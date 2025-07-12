Agartala, Jul 12 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts have been arrested in Tripura for crossing over the international border illegally, police said on Saturday.

BSF personnel who were conducting routine checking in North Tripura's Inter-state bus terminal at Dharmanagar on Friday evening detained four suspected Bangladesh nationals and two Indian citizens who guided them to reach Dharmanagar.

All six persons were handed over to the police authority by the BSF for taking necessary legal action.

"During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that out of six persons, four are Bangladesh citizens. Two others who allegedly guided the Bangladesh citizens to reach Dharmangar were also detained," said the Officer in Charge (OC), Dharmanagar police station, Srikanta Bardhan said.

"Four Bangladesh nationals were arrested for entering India without valid documents and the remaining two were arrested for helping the infiltrators. Now, they are in judicial remand for 14 days," Bardhan stated.

In another incident, two more Bangladeshis who were on their way from Sidhai in West Tripura to Khowai, in a vehicle, were arrested from Belfung locality under Sidhai police station, a police officer said.

He said they were forwarded before a local court seeking judicial custody and an investigation into the case has been initiated.

