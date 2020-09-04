Noida (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, following which six people have been booked, police said on Friday.

The body of Pradeep was found along the Bulandshahr-Jewar highway on Wednesday, and it is suspected that he was killed over a personal rivalry with the accused, they said.

"He was a resident of Neemka village in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. After an alert was received that the man had been shot by the accused, he was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Pradeep was allegedly shot by a man identified as Lawrence, and the district police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest, DCP Singh added.

Altogether six people, including Lawrence, have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 147, 148 and 149 (all related to rioting), the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a police force was deployed at Neemka, with the DCP also on the ground to assess the situation which had grown tense after the death of Pradeep, the police said.

