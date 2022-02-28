Jagraon (Ludhiana), Feb 28 (PTI) A court here on Monday convicted six persons in a 2019 gang rape case here.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rashmi Sharma Ludhiana will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 4, said a statement here.

Ludhiana Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Patil Ketan Baliram said on February 9, 2019, a woman had reported to police that she was travelling with her friend in his car from Ludhiana toward Issewal village, when three youngsters started following them near the Changna canal bridge.

They forced the car to stop by smashing its windowpane with a brick and took the victim to a vacant plot.

They called some more people there and raped her.

Police arrested all the six accused within three days of the incident.

Police completed the investigation in 40 days, said the SSP.

