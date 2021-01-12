Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested six persons hailing from West Bengal who were involved in cheating job seekers by promising employment in foreign countries, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, unit-8 of the city crime branch raided the office of Mumbaishree Consultancy, a placement agency, in suburban Malad, the police official said.

At least41 Indian passports, fake call letters, contract letters, a printer and a laptop were seized.

Among fake call letters there were some issued purportedly by Russian companies, the official said.

The accused charged Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh for securing jobs in foreign countries, but once the money was paid, there would be no further contact, he said.

The police also found Rs 30 lakh in bank accounts of the accused and some cash at the office.

All six arrested persons are residents of West Bengal and were staying in Malad area for the last few months, the official said.

Three of the accused had earlier cheated jobless persons in Kolkata using the same modus operandi, he said.

The accused were produced before a court here which remanded them in police custody till January 18, the official added.

