Himmatnagar (Guj), May 3 (PTI) Six persons, including a baby girl, were killed and eight others injured in an accident involving a jeep, a state transport bus and a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Hingatiya village when the jeep and the bus collided on a state highway, said inspector Umat of Kheroj police station.

A motorcycle with three riders crashed into the jeep after the collision, he said.

Six persons lost their lives, and most of them were in the jeep, which was badly mangled due to the impact, the police official said.

The bus was on its way to Vadodara from Ambaji in Banaskantha district, while the other four-wheeler was going in the opposite direction when the collision took place, he said.

Eight persons, who were injured, are being treated at a hospital in Himmatnagar, the district headquarters, he said.

Most of the deceased persons were men from the Sabarkantha district, he added.

