Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Thursday, pushing the total in the Union territory to 334.

Among the fresh cases, four are members of the same family, including a five-year-old girl, a bulletin issued here said.

Four more coronavirus patients were discharged after they were cured of the infection, it said, adding that the number of those who have recovered from the disease stands at 293.

A total of 5,636 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 5,267 have tested negative, while reports in 36 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

There are 34 active cases in the city and five patients have died, it added.

