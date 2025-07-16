Morena (MP), Jul 16 (PTI) Six peacocks died apparently after coming in contact with high-tension electricity lines in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in front of a temple at Sirmati village in the Dimni area.

According to local residents, half a dozen peacocks were roaming in the open fields near the shrine when they came in contact with high-voltage transmission lines passing above. All the birds died on the spot, they said.

The villagers also claimed that they tried to inform the electricity company and forest department officials, but nobody responded. The locals then made a video of the dead peacocks and shared it on social media.

General Manager VS Dangi of the northern region electricity company said that it was the negligence of the officials that they did not pick up calls from the villagers.

“I will take cognisance of this matter and initiate further action,” he added.

Last week, 11 peacocks were found dead near the fields in a forest area in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, officials had said.

The peacock, the national bird of India, is included in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act, which accords the species the highest level of protection.

