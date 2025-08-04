Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Six migrant workers from Odisha lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in a quarry accident at a construction site in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, an official said.

The incident prompted swift action from the state government, with a criminal case registered against the quarry management, officials said on Sunday.

Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali confirmed that the mishap involved labourers working at the quarry when a section of the site collapsed.

He said, "As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a criminal case has been registered against the quarry management. A comprehensive investigation will be carried out in coordination with the police and relevant departments."

Of the eight injured, one remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment at GBR Hospital in Narasaraopet.

He said, "All of them were migrant workers from the state of Odisha. The eight injured workers are undergoing treatment at GBR Hospital in Narasaraopet. Among them, one is critically injured. Each of the deceased workers' families will receive Rs 14 lakh as compensation, which will be provided by the quarry management. The government has also assured that all medical expenses of the injured workers will be borne in full until their complete recovery."

Raghav, one of the quarry workers, told ANI, "I am from Odisha, and we were working in the quarry. This morning, around 9.30, during drilling, rock fell from above and an accident occurred, injuring people. 16 people were working there... The collector met us and talked to the injured and assured them that all assistance would be provided..."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic accident

The incident occurred when large rocks fell on workers engaged in quarry operations. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

After speaking with officials, CM Chandrababu directed them to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. (ANI)

