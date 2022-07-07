Deoria (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A six-year-old was allegedly kidnapped and killed for extortion, police said here on Thursday.

The boy was killed by a 20-year-old grandson of his tuition teacher. Police recovered the body from the teacher's house on Thursday.

Informing about the incident, Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma said, "Sanskar Yadav (6) left his home on Wednesday to attend his tuition class and went missing. His body was recovered today from the house of the tuition teacher."

The lips of the boy were glued together and his hands tied.

"We have arrested Arun Sharma (20), who is the grandson of the tuition teacher," said the SP.

The SP said they had detained the tuition teacher and his family members on suspicion on Wednesday night.

"During interrogation Aman confessed to his crime and told us that he has hidden the body in one of the bathrooms in the house," said the SP.

As per the SP, Aman was unemployed and in debt.

"On Wednesday Aman lured Sanskar who was on his way to the tuition class. He tied Sanskar's hands, glued his lips and killed him," he said.

