New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Tuesday addressed the valedictory ceremony of 100 Days Skill Festival at the University of Delhi as the Chief Guest.

Celebrating its centenary year to mark 100 glorious years of education and empowerment, two institutions of Delhi University, Centre for Innovation in Infectious Diseases, Research, Education and Training (CIIDRET) and Delhi School of Skill Enhancement & Entrepreneurship Development (DSSEED) came together to celebrate the valedictory ceremony of '100 Days Skill Festival'.

More than 400 participants from 90 different institutions and courses across the nation have been trained and upskilled.

Aligned with Skill India Mission's objective of empowering the youth of the country with adequate skill sets to increase their employability in relevant sectors and improve productivity, the festival commenced on 17 December 2022 at the University of Delhi South Campus.

It has not only created an ecosystem that encourages learning, but also provided a platform for collaboration, and networking by bringing together students, instructors, academicians, industry, and facilitators.

The 100 Day Skill Festival has established the effectiveness of "Beyond Classroom Learning", which has been CIIDRET's motto since its establishment. The event witnessed 13 training workshops in these 100 days on subjects like Basic Techniques in Microbiology, Techniques In Genomics, Python for Biology & Its Practical Approach, NGS And Genomic Data Science And Analysis and protection of new knowledge as Intellectual Property through Patents. Customised courses on different topics and learning levels were created for the skill development of students, research scholars, teachers, and scientists. Additionally, theoretical workshops/Faculty Development Programmes (online) on advanced technologies employed in biotech research, process and product development were organised.

Speaking on the occasion Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, said that skilling, reskilling, and upskilling initiatives are critical for the development of India's youth and the overall growth of the country.

He congratulated Delhi University, CIIDRET and DSSEED for taking a step towards building an ecosystem that promotes learning, collaboration, and networking. The exposure to tools and techniques gained through these courses will not only increase employability but also inspire innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.

He also said that as we celebrate the University of Delhi's centenary, we must continue to embrace upskilling and reskilling as crucial components of a holistic skill environment, preparing our youth for the extensive socio-economic change that lies ahead. (ANI)

