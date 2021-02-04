Gangtok, Feb 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday claimed that his party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), has brought a positive change in the state after ending the 25-year-long "autocratic rule" of his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling two years ago.

He said the SKM has set a target to win all the 32 assembly seats in the state in the 2024 assembly polls on the basis of its performance from 2019-24.

Addressing a programme in South Sikkim on the occasion of the ninth foundation day of the SKM, Tamang thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in his party and said he will work for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.

"We have bought a positive change in Sikkim by increasing people's participation in the government after ending the autocratic rule of Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the 2019 assembly polls," he said.

The SKM supremo lauded party leaders and workers for standing by him for years as he "battled persecution and imprisonment on false charges".

"I will never forget the sacrifices of our party members who stood strong even in the most difficult of the situations," he said.

Tamang lashed out at Chamling for engineering defection of seven of the 10 SKM legislators in 2015 but the party came to power due to "unstinted public support".

"Now it is our turn to pay back the people of Sikkim by ensuring good governance," Tamang said.

The SKM supremo urged the party workers to work as a bridge between the people and the government. KDK ACD

