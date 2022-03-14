New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A day-long meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action began on Monday in the city.

The closed-door meeting is being held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and will continue till 5 pm.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bijnor Police Arrest Woman for Honey-Trapping Businessman, Killing Him and His Wife for Property.

The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

According to an SKM functionary, the agenda of the meeting is to review the progress made on the assurance letter given by the government on December 9, 2021, to the SKM, the national action plan on the issue of MSP and in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Also Read | Rupee Slumps 18 Paise to 76.62 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

A scheme for building a memorial for the farmers who died during the agitation against the agricultural laws will also be discussed during the meeting, he said.

"A roadmap will be decided to pressure the central government to ensure a legal guarantee on minimum support price and the fulfilment of other demands," he added.

Internal issues of the SKM such as rules and regulations, the current status of funds and a decision on farmers' unions that contested the Punjab Assembly polls will also be discussed during the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)