Andhra Pradesh, August 9: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that Skyroot Aerospace has successfully carried out the first static test of its powerful KALAM 1200 solid rocket motor, the first stage of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. The test, conducted at 9:05 am at SDSC's Static Test Complex, marks a significant step in the development of Vikram-1, being built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

According to ISRO, the KALAM 1200 motor is an 11-metre-long, 1.7-metre-diameter monolithic composite motor carrying 30 tonnes of solid propellant. It is the longest monolithic motor prepared at the Solid Propellant Plant in Sriharikota. ISRO also designed the special test stand used for the trial. NISAR Mission Launch Today: ISRO-NASA Earth Observation Satellite Carries 2 Radar Eyes, Not Reliant on Reflected Sunlight for Monitoring, Says Former ISRO Scientist Dr BR Guruprasad.

Successful Static Test of KALAM 1200 Solid Motor

✅ Successful static test of KALAM 1200 solid motor, the first stage of Vikram-1 Launch Vehicle by Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., conducted at 09:05 hrs on 08.08.2025 at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, ISRO. A major milestone in Vikram-1 development. For more information:… pic.twitter.com/tYtUWNZ5JS — ISRO (@isro) August 8, 2025

The achievement is in line with the Government of India's Space Policy 2023, which encourages private players to use ISRO's technical infrastructure and expertise for boosting India's space economy, according to ISRO. ISRO called the test "a major milestone" on X. What Is ISRO’s HOPE Analogue Mission in Ladakh? Know How It Will Help India To Prepare for Future Human Spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit, Moon and Mars Class Exploration.

ISRO wrote, "Successful static test of KALAM 1200 solid motor, the first stage of Vikram-1 Launch Vehicle by Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., conducted at 09:05 hrs on 08.08.2025 at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, ISRO. A major milestone in Vikram-1 development." Earlier this week, ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan also lauded the successful launch of the jointly built NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, calling it "one of the most precise launches ever" using an indigenously developed GSLV rocket.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)