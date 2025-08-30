New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by a man against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress-RJD's Vote Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga on Wednesday and said the post of Prime Minister reflects aspirations of crores of people.

"The derogatory comments made against PM Modi's late mother is not the culture of India and shouldn't be tolerated by anyone in politics. The post of Prime Minister is a post of constitutional dignity in our nation. It reflects the aspirations of millions of people in the country. In politics, you should not have so many differences that you cross the ethical limits," Smriti Irani told ANI.

Also Read | US Tariffs Impact Banarasi Saree Exports, Industry Faces Challenges.

Darbhanga Police has arrested the man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi during Congress-RJD's Vote Adhikar Yatra.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Chaudhary said a case has been registered.

Also Read | New York Times Report Claims PM Narendra Modi’s Assertion of No Mediation by US in Ceasefire with Pakistan Possible Reason for Trump Tariff.

"A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved," Chaudhary said.

A video of the incident showing the man allegedly making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister had gone viral on social media.

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the BJP over the incident.

"BJP toolkit out. When they get rattled by the truth, they first plant their own agents to raise objectionable slogans; then they make an issue out of it to distract attention from the issues. And finally, Modi himself will come and give a teary-eyed speech during elections to get sympathy. Your lies have stopped working," he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his car and tried to distribute candies (or toffees) to protestors showing him the black-flag over the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi Modi during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra'.

Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were protesting against Rahul Gandhi. The Rai Barelli MP stopped his car and tried to calm the protesters by offering candies.

Gandhi held a roadshow, as part of the opposition's Voter Adhikaar Yatra, where he raised slogans against the alleged "vote theft".

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday condemned the "attack" on party's state unit in Patna, alleging that it was led by a sitting cabinet minister and other BJP leaders, and asserted that the party will continue to expose the "massive vote chori being carried out in the name of SIR".

The clash broke out in front of the Congress office in Patna on Friday after BJP workers staged a protest over the alleged derogatory remarks made by a man against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress-RJD's Vote Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga on Wednesday.

Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin had stated that people will give a "befitting reply" to Congress.

"Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)