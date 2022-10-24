In a video that has gone viral on social media, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani can be seen stuck between Lucknow and Kanpur. Irani tock to Instagram to share a video of her road journey from Lucknow to Kanpur. In the video, the BJP leader can be seen knitting something as she waits for the rail gate to open between Kanpur and Lucknow. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Smriti Irani said, "KNOT much but the small joys of life…live life in the small moments, enjoy the small things.. even when stuck in a traffic jam #phatakrailka .. somewhere between Kanpur & Lucknow." In the video, Irani can be seen knitting something from blue-coloured wool in the car as she awaits for the rail gate to open. Rishi Sunak or Ashish Nehra? Who Is The First Indian-Origin British Prime Minister? Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral.

