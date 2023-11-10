New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Wildlife conservationist Romulus Whitaker will come out with his memoirs in January in which he, among other things, talks about how his love affair with 'fierce creatures' began at a tender age when he kept a pet python in a tin trunk under his bed in boarding school.

"Snakes, Drugs and Rock 'n' Roll", the part of the multi-part autobiography co-written with the US-born Indian herpetologist's wife Janaki Lenin, is published by HarperCollins India.

Also Read | Lioness Jennifer Dies: 11-Year-Old Lioness Passes Away During Treatment at Safari Park in Etawah.

When his mother married Kamaladevi Chattopadhayaya's son and moved to Mumbai, Whitaker was transplanted from a conventional childhood in the US to an exciting world of India.

From the beginning, he was fascinated by India, humans as well as animals. Sent to a boarding school in Kodai, he kept a pet python in a tin trunk under his bed and realised, from an early age that all he really wanted to do was to work with snakes.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 253 Candidates in Second Phase ‘Crorepatis’, TS Singh Deo Richest With Rs 447 Crore, Says Poll Watchdog Report.

Sent to the US for college, reuniting with his own father, Whitaker soon realised that he preferred snakes to lecture halls and left to work in a Florida snake farm.

A major theme in the book is his transformation from a hunter to protector. The first volume of his memoir brings the India of the 1950s and the US of the '60s to life. It is the story of a boy who would become one of the greatest conservationists of his generation, discovering the wonders of India's extraordinary natural world.

"I accompanied Mom on her weekly shopping to Crawford Market, a chaotic jumble of shops, where everything from fish and chicken to dry goods and imported goodies such as Crosse & Blackwell grape jelly and stuffed olives were on sale.

"Not only was the place photogenic, but it also had a live animal market, which sold puppies and kittens as well as tropical fish and the occasional reptile. Star tortoises were often on sale. More than once I bought a skinny monitor lizard for ten bucks and let it go outside of town, hoping it would survive," Whitaker, hailed as the 'Snakeman of India', writes.

Once, his mother's Danish friend Ayo accompanied them to the market. Whitaker and Ayo went to a pet-market section where a six-foot python in perfect condition was for sale. The seller wanted hundred rupees.

Ayo asked Whitaker if he wanted it.

"Without waiting for my answer, she handed a hundred-rupee note to the seller. Too stupefied to thank her for this fantastic gift, I hoisted the gunny bag on my shoulder and we made our way to where Mom was getting her purchases packed into boxes. Typical of her style, Mom calmly took the news of a reptilian addition to the household," he writes.

Whitaker says in the first volume of his memoirs, he is divulging how his snake obsession began very early, how he moved to India and spent more time hunting than at school, and his pivotal experience of working at the largest snake venom lab in the world, the Miami Serpentarium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)