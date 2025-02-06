Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) Minimum temperatures plummeted by 3 to 11 degrees Celsius across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as snowfall continued in the state's higher reaches, the Met office said. Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall continued in the higher reaches and high-altitude tribal areas of the state since Wednesday evening. Gondla recorded 9 cm of snow, followed by Keylong at 6 cm, Kalpa at 3.6 cm, and Kothi at 2.5 cm. Intermittent rain also lashed some parts of the state.

Manali received 20 mm of rain, followed by Dalhousie at 7 mm, Kataula at 6.1 mm, and Bharmaur at 5 mm. The night temperature in Kukumseri was recorded at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo (minus 10.8 degrees) and Kalpa (minus 3.1 degrees).

The tourist destinations of Manali and Shimla shivered at minus 1.5 degrees and 1 degree Celsius, respectively. Dalhousie in Chamba registered a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius, and Kasauli recorded 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 24 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog reduced visibility to 200 metres in Bilaspur and Mandi, meanwhile a cold wave was observed in Chamba, Una, and Berthin, while cold day conditions were witnessed in Manali and Kalpa, the Met office said.

The weather department has cautioned of dense fog in isolated places on Friday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Saturday and light precipitation is very likely in isolated parts of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts from Friday to Sunday, the Met office added.

The state's rainfall deficit from January 1 to February 6 stood at 72 per cent, with Himachal Pradesh receiving 28.5 mm of rain against a normal of 100.4 mm.

