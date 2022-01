Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28 (ANI): Society of Immaculate Heart of Mary moved a petition before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday in the Thanjavur's girl suicide case.

In the petition, they stated that there was no forced religious conversion happening at school and no student was ever ill-treated.

They also mentioned that the impleading petition has been filed only to dispel the allegations made against them and the institution and not to show anyone in a bad light.

Society of Immaculate Heart of Mary is an organisation under which the school where the girl was studying functions.

The case pertains to a 17-year old girl from a poor background, who studied in a Christian Missionary School in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district and was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school. Allegations of torture after her refusal to convert were also raised by the girl. According to Police, the victim had consumed poisonous material on January 9 and had succumbed ten days later. (ANI)

