Nagpur, Nov 13 (PTI) Naik Bhushan Rameshrao Satai, who hailed from Katol town in Nagpur district, was killed during shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a government official said here.

Satai, 28, was attached to the 6 Maratha Light Infantry.

He was martyred during ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Kanzalwan in Gurez sector, an official in the Collector's office said.

Satai, whose father is a labourer, had joined the Army in 2011.

Pakistan on Friday indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in which five security forces personnel and six civilians lost their lives.

Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure, officials and sources said.

