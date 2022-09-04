Jaisalmer, Sep 4 (PTI) A soldier was killed and another injured when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Jodhpur-Ramgarh bypass in this district on Sunday, the police said.

The soldiers were going to the Army cantonment when the incident occurred, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Karni Sena Member Stabbed to Death in Itarsi.

"They were rushed to the district hospital where Naib Subedar Sushil Dutt (42) was declared dead," the police said, adding that the body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

The soldier was injured in the leg. The truck driver fled after the incident, they added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Caste Killings: Man Killed by In-Laws Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Almora District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)