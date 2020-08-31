Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera on Sunday was cremated at his native place in Tarn Taran with military honours on Monday.

There were emotional scenes at the soldier's residence as his body, wrapped in a Tricolour, was brought by Army personnel. Thousands of people gathered near his residence to pay their tributes to the soldier.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Left Activists Murdered in Thiruvananthapuram, Ruling CPM Blames Congress For Twin Murders.

Among those who attended the last rites was Jasbir Singh Gill, Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Sunday in the LoC in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Also Read | JEE 2020 New Guidelines: List of Important Instructions For Candidates Regarding Exam Centres And COVID-19.

Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in ceasefire violation and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier in the day, wreaths were laid on his body in Nowshera in a solemn function which was attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Ace of Spades Division and other ranks.

Army chief General MM Naravane also paid his tributes.

"General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh; offer deepest condolences to the family," the Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)