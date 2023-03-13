Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 13 (ANI): Kerala High Court has observed that all the rules of solid waste management were violated at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi.

The court ordered the Kochi Municipal Corporation to produce the contract documents and also asked the civic body to provide information on the amount spent on waste management during the seven-year period.

High Court also criticized the Ernakulam District Collector for not coming directly to the court when the Brahmapuram matter was considered. Collector appeared virtually. The High Court criticized and said that "it is not child's play".

At the same time, the local self-government secretary informed the court that a war room will be opened in Kochi for solid waste management.

In the matter, the court criticized the Pollution Control Board and asked the board what action it would take against the plant operators. The board informed the court that compensation will be charged to the corporation.

However, the High Court also asked whether the people's suffering would be solved if the compensation was paid and deposited in the bank. The court also held that the name Brahmapuram was literally rewritten.

The court's response came after hearing the explanations of the District Collector, Pollution Control Board, Kochi Municipal Corporation Secretary and local government secretary.

High Court was hearing the suo motu petition initiated by it in connection with the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. (ANI)

