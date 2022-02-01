Lucknow, Feb 1 (PTI) A section of Brahmin community members on Tuesday assured Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yada of their support to his party in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister Yadav was assured of the Brahmins' support by a delegation of the representatives of 40 brahmin organisations who met him, party officials said.

While seeking to extend their support to the party, the Brahmin outfit representatives requested Yadav to set up a Brahmin commission and extend the reservation for the community members on posts of Sanskrit and astrology teachers and their timely promotion, if the SP is voted to power, the party said in a release.

They also demanded the withdrawal of false cases against Khushi Dubey, the widow of gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Amar Dubey,

Vikas Dubey and Amar Dubey and his gang members have been accused of killing some policemen in Bikru village of Kanpur.

The two were killed later in a police encounter. The police have also made Khusi Dubey a co-accused in the case.

The delegation was headed by BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, who recently joined SP and was given a ticket from Chillupar constituency in Gorakhpur

"Akhilesh Yadav assured the delegation that their demands will be fulfilled if Samajwadi Party is voted to power in the state," said SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary.

