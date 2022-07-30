New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said that some elements were creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology and noted that there was a need to work on the ground and "strengthen our voices".

He was speaking at an interfaith harmony meeting organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) in Delhi.

Also Read | Noida: 55-Year-Old Depressed Woman Jumps off 11th Floor of High-Rise Building in Gautam Budh Nagar District.

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Doval said.

"Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices. We have to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it & that every religion can be professed with freedom here," he added.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Forest Officer in Veraval Arrested on Rape Charge.

The National Security Advisor emphasised the need to maintain unity together and said every citizen will benefit from the country's progress.

"There's an atmosphere of conflict in the world, if we have to tackle that atmosphere, it's important to maintain the unity of the country together. The way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions," he said.

The resolution adopted at the meeting said organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law.

The resolution said that targeting any God/Godesses/ Prophets in discussions or debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per law.

Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, said in his remarks that radical organisations should be checked. He also demanded a ban on PFI.

"...We condemn when an incident occurs. It's time to do something. Need of hour to rein in and ban radical organisations. Be it any radical organisations, including PFI they should be banned if there is evidence against them," Chishty said.

The AISSC resolution proposed to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace and harmony and to fight against the radical forces.

The resolution recommended that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law.

The aim of the dialogue was to have a rigorous discussion among the representatives of different faiths - Hindu, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jain - about the growing religious intolerance in India.

The AISSC said in its release that the nation is going through tough times because of certain anti-social elements and groups who are trying to distort the image of India as a shining example of unity in diversity.

"India has been the land of various religions and faiths since ages. We share the history of peaceful coexistence. All religions teach fundamentally to love our countrymen without any discrimination. Islam and Sufism have also endorsed this very idea in India since the 12th century. There is no space for hate and agitation against any religion in India," the resolution said.

"Organisations like PFI and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities, pursuing a divisive agenda and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law of the land. At the same time, we strongly recommend that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law," it noted.

The resolution said it has been observed that social media platforms are being used for promoting hatred against religions and its followers. "We request the government to take serious note and initiate appropriate measures to curb the menace," it said.

The resolution said Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity, Jainism, Buddhism and all other religions teach to respect for all human beings, to aspire for the common good of humanity.

"In these challenging times, it is the duty of all religious and community leaders to be role models for the present and future generations. All religions and communities need to prosper and co-exist in harmony for our country to realise its potential," it said.

Kerala High Court had observed in May in an order dismissing the plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of an RSS worker that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)