New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has reiterated concerns over the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in response to the Opposition's petition in the Supreme Court, which questions discrepancies between voter turnout and EVM tallies. She has called for clarity on the issue through judicial intervention.

Speaking on to ANI, Chaturvedi pointed out the responsibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in addressing such concerns. "There is some responsibility of the Election Commission of India, especially when the former Election Commission of India has also said the voter turnout increases and there is a mismatch observed in the numbers, there should be checking on it." she said.

She also highlighted discrepancies in the electoral roll, particularly in Maharashtra but now they will get it through SC.

"Around 46 lakh people were added to the Maharashtra electoral roll. We had been seeking clarity. But now we hope that we will get that clarity from the Election Commission via the Supreme Court," Chaturvedi added.

The Opposition's move to approach the Supreme Court comes amid growing apprehensions over EVM transparency and allegations of electoral discrepancies in recent elections. Opposition parties have repeatedly urged the ECI to ensure accountability and transparency in the voting process.

Earlier the India bloc had decided to approach the Supreme court over the alleged tampering of EVMs EVMs and VVPAT machines in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

This comes after a high-level meeting meeting between NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Maharashtra CEO had previously dismissed claims of EVM manipulation, asserting the machines' integrity and robust security measures.

"VVPAT Slip count of randomly selected five polling stations per Assembly Constituency was conducted on November 23, during the counting procedure, in front of the Counting Observer / Representatives of Candidates. As per that, the slip count of 1440 VVPAT units from 288 Assembly Constituencies of Maharashtra State has been tallied with respective Control Unit data," said the Maharashtra CEO. (ANI)

