Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): With the assembly election getting closer with each passing day in Madhya Pradesh, the politics over Bajrang Dal seems to be intensifying in the state.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken a jibe at Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s remark about not banning Bajrang Dal in the state and has said that someone’s (Digvijaya Singh) eye flu is getting cured now.

Mishra made the remark while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

“Nobody can even think of banning Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh. I had also issued a letter on May 3 this year for the same. Someone’s (Digvijaya Singh) eye flu is getting cured now. Some people are looking good to him. In a few days, all the webs of eye flu will be cleared, then after everyone will start looking good.”

"Bajrang Dal is a nationalist organisation, the feeling which has come for a few people now, it will come for everyone later. But now the public has started to understand that you (Singh) are an electoral Hindu", Mishra said.

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had on Wednesday said that the Bajrang Dal would not be banned if his party is voted to power but cautioned that goons and rioters would not be spared.

Singh made the remark while interacting with the media in Bhopal. When asked about banning Bajrang Dal after the Congress party returns to power in the state, the congress leader said, “We will not ban Bajrang Dal as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well. But we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the rape of a minor rape in Satna district, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, “It is a very unpleasant act and people who commit a such kind of crime are mentally sick people. The accused has been arrested. Sections of SC-ST act and POCSO act have been imposed against him and the case will be heard in fast track court.”

A 35-year-old rape convict who was released after getting relief in a jail term, raped another minor girl in Satna district on Wednesday evening.

The accused has been identified by the Police as Rakesh Verma (35), a resident of Krishna Nagar area, Satna. He took the minor took by caressing her and then raped her. The health condition of the minor is critical and she has been referred to Rewa Medical College hospital for further treatment.

According to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan, 12 years ago, the accused Verma had raped a minor girl (around four and half years old) in the district following which he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. The accused only served seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years of jail was pardoned after his good behaviour in jail. Around one-and-a-half-year back he was released from the jail after completing the sentence and now he has committed the same crime again. (ANI)

