New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): As part of efforts to take forward the opposition unity displayed during the monsoon session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has called a virtual meeting of like-minded opposition leaders on August 20, sources said.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm.

The sources said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackrey, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are among the leaders who will take part in the meeting.

The opposition parties forced repeated adjournments during the monsoon session of parliament on their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of farm bills. The session was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before its scheduled conclusion.

Mamata Banerjee visited the national capital in the last week of July and discussed opposition unity with Sonia Gandhi as part of efforts to build momentum against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government which has completed two years in office in its second term. (ANI)

