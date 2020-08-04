Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Pradeep Singh, who belongs to Sonipat district in Haryana and has topped the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2019, has said that aspirants in the examinations should have self-confidence for success.

Singh said the results declared on Tuesday were unexpected.

Also Read | Lebanon | Blast Was in Port Area With Highly Explosive Material, Not Explosives, Says Internal Security Chief : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

"It is really something that is unexpected. I expected that I would get a good rank but to I did not expect that I would top the examinations. This is my fourth attempt," Pradeep told reporters here.

Singh said his father supported him and motivated him immensely.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

"It was my father who motivated me to prepare for these examinations while I was still working," he said.

Singh said he cleared the exam last year also and joined the Indian Revenue Service.

"When I had initially started preparing, I did take coaching but in the last few years, I was studying by himself. The only advice I want to give to those preparing for civil service examinations is that they should have confidence in themselves," he said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2019 earlier today.

All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)