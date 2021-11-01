Kochi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched five vessels at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here and inaugurated new Radars and Vessel Traffic Management System at the Cochin Port Trust.

The Minister was in Kochi on a three-day visit and this was his first to the PSU, CSL, after taking charge of the ministry. After the inauguration function, the launch of the vessels were done by five senior most women employees of the Cochin Shipyard Limited.

CSL witnessed the launch of three Floating Border Out-Posts (FBOP) for the Border Security Force and two Fully Electric Autonomous Ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway, which are amongst the world's first Autonomous Ferries.

"The VTMS (Vessel Traffic Management System) commissioned in Cochin Port in 2009 has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art system consisting of two new radars, 1 AIS Base station, three VHF Radios and associated software and hardware installed at a cost of Rs 5.8-crore," the Port Trust said in a release.

The Vessel Traffic Management System is an essential tool for enhancing the safety of navigation in the port by monitoring and regulating the shipping movements, Port authorities said.

"Apart from navigational safety, the system also enhances security of the port waters by detecting and tracking all crafts moving in the port," the release said.

The Union Minister also inspected the Port infrastructure and project sites including oil terminals, ICTT Vallarpadam, Multi User Liquid Terminal, LNG Terminal and SCB re-construction project, during the tug ride in the Cochin harbour today.

Sonowal lauded the CSL for its efforts on contributing towards technological and sustainable solutions for the shipping industry.

He appreciated the Shipyard here on the construction of the country's first ever Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), INS Vikrant which is currently in its second sea trials, after a highly successful first sea trial.

Sonawal had boarded the IAC during the course of the sea trials yesterday along with the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh and others to witness and review the progress made on this crucial and strategic national project.

The minister also inaugurated SMRITHI-a New Model Room to foster an understanding of its history and relevance to India's Ship-Building Industry.

"The Model Room at CSL's Administrative Building portrays 50 years of CSL's rich history. Smrithi exhibits the major vessels built by CSL over the past five decades," CSL said.

From the country's first ever Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to autonomous vessels and to ferries for the local conveyance are displayed here.

At present 14 ship models are displayed here with a scope to increase the number. A Coffee Table Book based on CSL's highly recognized CSR initiatives was also released by the Minister.

During the visit, the Union Minister conducted a review of the yard's performance and visited the Ship Building and Ship Repair facilities of CSL. The Minister also had a look at the International Ship Repair Facility being set up by CSL at Willingdon Island, Kochi.

