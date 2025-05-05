Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) Commuters on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways will soon have access to a host of amenities, including EV-charging stations, budget hotels, food courts, theme parks and logistics parks.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has finalised a blueprint to develop 12 e-way hubs across both expressways, in alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to modernise infrastructure and enhance commuter experience.

The government said the move is part of a broader plan to integrate essential and commercial services at strategic points on the expressway network.

"In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a state with advanced infrastructure and civic amenities, the government is set to equip its expressways with world-class facilities.

"Known as India's 'Expressway State', Uttar Pradesh is shedding its landlocked image by integrating modern technology, seamless connectivity and state-of-the-art public amenities," the statement said.

"As part of this vision, e-way hubs will be developed along the Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway to provide travellers with premium facilities. UPEIDA recently presented a detailed blueprint for the construction of 12 e-way hubs in a review meeting with the Chief Secretary. Based on this, a comprehensive action plan has been finalised," it added.

According to the UPEIDA's action plan, four e-way hubs will be constructed and developed on the Bundelkhand Expressway, covering a total area of 40 hectares.

E-way hubs are set to be developed in Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun along the Bundelkhand Expressway. In Banda, a 10-hectare hub will be built on the right side of the expressway, while in Hamirpur, another 10-hectare hub will be constructed on the left side. Jalaun will host two hubs, each spanning 10 hectares, on both sides of the expressway, the statement said.

According to the UPEIDA's action plan, eight e-way hubs are slated to be developed along the Purvanchal Expressway, covering a total area of 81.89 hectares.

E-way hubs will be developed across multiple locations on the Purvanchal Expressway -- 10 hectares in Barabanki (left side), 10.12 hectares in Amethi (right side), 10.1 hectares in Mau (left side) and 10.52 hectares in Ghazipur (right side). Additionally, hubs will span 10.42, 10.58, 10.11 and 10.04 hectares on both sides of the expressway in Sultanpur and Azamgarh.

A key highlight of the UPEIDA's plan is the comprehensive blueprint for developing a wide range of modern facilities along both expressways. These include petrol and CNG stations, charging points for electric vehicles (EVs), commercial complexes, drinking water and sanitation blocks, food courts, retail outlets, budget hotels, theme parks and logistics hubs, the government said.

Additionally, dedicated zones for industrial and commercial development are also planned, it added.

"Each e-way hub will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance systems to ensure seamless monitoring of the expressway and surrounding areas. The plan also envisions including children's play areas, healthcare centres and educational institutions, creating a well-rounded ecosystem for travellers and nearby communities. All development work will be carried out under the EPC model for efficient execution," the statement said.

