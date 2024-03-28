Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Comparing a ticket for Lok Sabha polls with a bride, Congress Bastar candidate Kawasi Lakhma on Thursday said he had requested the party for a 'bride' for his son, but it gave a bride (or ticket) to him.

"I am not contesting the elections, the Congress party is contesting the elections... Why did I get the ticket? I had not asked for it...I had insisted on giving the ticket to my son. I had asked for a bride for my son but they gave me a bride," Kawasi Lakhma said in his campaign speech in Bastar.

"Today, our country is being sold and our Constitution is in danger...," Lakhma continued.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lakhma filed his nomination for Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accompanied him during the same.

Earlier on Monday, Kawasi Lakhma expressed gratitude to the party for selecting him as the candidate for the Bastar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

The Congress nominated its senior tribal leader and former minister Kawasi Lakhma to contest the Bastar (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh, replacing its sitting MP Deepak Baij, who is also the president of the state Congress unit.

Confident in the party's prospects, Lakhma said that the Congress would secure the highest number of seats in Chhattisgarh during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party released the fourth list on Saturday of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. (ANI)

