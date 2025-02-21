Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 21 (PTI) Around 60,000 passengers travelled to the Kumbh Mela from here via trains operated by the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway zone, officials said.

A total of 115 regular and special train services transported these devotees to Prayagraj in January and February for the mega pilgrimage, which attracted hundreds of millions of worshippers from across the globe.

"As of February 21, around 60,000 passengers have travelled on these trains operated by the SCR Zone from the Vijayawada division," said an official release on Friday.

Special trains were operated from various stations, including Vijayawada, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, and Narasapur.

Since January 13, Indian Railways has ferried 3.09 crore pilgrims to Prayagraj, the release added.

