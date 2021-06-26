New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started an initiative called "Buddy Composter" to reduce waste at the source.

The initiative has been started in association with ITC's Well-being Out of Waste (WOW) on Saturday.

"South Zone, SDMC in collaboration with ITC WOW has started an initiative Buddy Composter. This initiative promotes Waste Segregation, Home Composting and reduces dumping of waste in landfills," SDMC said in a Facebook post.

Earlier on June 5, SDMC organised a web seminar based on "Used Plastic Management" in association with Bisleri International.

The motto of the seminar was to proliferate the benefit of Recycle, Reuse and Reduce. (ANI)

