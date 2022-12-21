Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Scholarships were also distributed to other staff who have contributed immensely to upholding the image of the division while discharging their duties and responsibilities in various spheres of activities.

Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Rahul Agarwal was the Chief Guest at the program.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of SWRWWO, Mysuru Division. The event started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries followed by cultural events.

Rahul Agarwal and Puja Agarwal, President, SWRWWO, presented the Merit Scholarship Certificates and cash prizes to several meritorious wards of Railway employees from across the division who secured 90 per cent and above marks in SSLC and 85 per cent and above in PUC-II during the academic year 2021-22.

Apart from this two International basketball players, Bhandavya, Captain of the national basketball team and Navaneeta member of the national basketball team and 40 staff from different departments contributed immensely to uphold the image of the division while discharging their duties and responsibilities in various spheres of activities were also felicitated, as per an official statement.

Rahul Agarwal in his address appreciated the initiatives of SWRWWO in recognizing the efforts of the students who have made the division and the Railwaymen proud and urged the students to set goals and work towards achieving their ambitious careers.

Puja Agarwal, President of SWRWWO, while speaking on occasion said, "SWRWWO always stood in the forefront while providing students with a healthy and competitive environment to help them grow in every sphere of activity, be it academics, sports or any other extracurricular role and expressed happiness to see the wards of Railway employees performing meritoriously and urged other students who have not won the scholarship that they need not lose hope as this was not the end of everything and there would be many more opportunities coming their way to prove their mettle." (ANI)

