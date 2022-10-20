Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (PTI) The process of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon started in Odisha on Thursday and has so far left at least 19 of the 30 districts of the state, the weatherman said.

The southwest monsoon has completely been withdrawn from Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul districts. It has also left Dhenkanal, Boudh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack and Nayagarh, the Met office said.

The withdrawal has also been recorded in parts of Khurda, Puri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts and conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of the south west monsoon from the remaining parts of the state during the next two days, it said.

It had entered the state on June 16 this year after a brief delay.

