Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP saying its 'red light' (beacon on VIP vehicles) is "short lived".

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's recent 'red caps' remark, referring to the caps worn by SP workers.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

"The fear of red caps has deep-rooted in the minds of the BJP leaders. They are now beginning to feel the threat to their political existence. Their 'red light' is set to turn off and they realise this. Hence, they have been making baseless allegations against the SP," a statement issued by the party read, quoting Yadav. The former chief minister alleged that the BJP leaders, who vow in the name of Indian culture, appear to be unaware that the colour of Lord Hanuman and the sun is also red.

"...Red is the colour of change, it is the colour of blood. The BJP does not understand this because its policies are based on hate-mongering," Yadav said. In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he called the SP's red caps a warning bell, Akhilesh said, "In parliamentary democracy, the dignity of language and behaviour introduces a party or an individual. Under the BJP leadership, the restraint over language is fading away." During a rally in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, Modi had said those in red caps were a warning bell for the state and that they wanted power only to fill their bags and free terrorists from jail.

Also Read | Apple Looking Into Call Drop Issue on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 Models.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)