Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) The state unit of the Samajwadi Party on Thursday demanded inclusion of Odisha cities for the launch of the 5G service.

SP state president Rabindra Nath Behera in a letter to Union IT, Communication and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "It is unfortunate that none of the Odisha's cities was among the 13 places where 5G service would be launched."

He said while Vaishnaw announced names of places like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jam Nagar, Gurugram, Chandigarh and others, Odisha cities were missing.

"You have been representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha and Cabinet. Even the No 1 Smart City and the State Capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has been ignored though the data use by the consumers in the state is 1.5GB per day which is higher than many other cities in the country,” Behera said.

Dubbing this as another "betrayal" towards the state, Behera said Vaishnaw should revise his list and include at least Bhubaneswar in the initial phase of 5G launch.

