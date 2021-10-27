Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, alleging that it framed Dalits in false cases.

The CM said this addressing a Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan organised by the BJP and claimed that his government is taking welfare schemes to every section of society, ushering in prosperity in their lives.

"The previous government, which withdrew cases registered against terrorists and rioters targeting the birthplace of Shri Ram can never be a well-wisher of the Dalits," he alleged.

"In the BJP government, no one can harm the Dalits," he claimed in a statement.

"At the time of Independence, there were two persons, who became the voice of the Dalits. One of them was Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and the other was Jogendra Nath Mandal," Adityanath said.

"Babasaheb always stood for unity, integrity and security of the country. He never supported Pakistan. He was of the view that the fight for the oppressed and deprived sections of society can be fought while staying in the country and their interests can be safeguarded," Adityanath said.

"He fought for the Dalits and deprived sections of society despite adverse circumstances. He played a leading role in the making of the Constitution and today his name is taken with love and respect," the UP CM said.

On Mandal, Adityanath said he was a "Pakistan supporter".

"After Independence, he (Mandal) went to Pakistan and became its first law minister. But when genocide of Hindus and the Dalits started taking place in Pakistan in front of him, he fled and came to India. He led anonymous life in India from 1950 to 1965 and today no one takes his name," Adityanath said.

At a programme in UP's Gonda, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation of development schemes worth Rs 1,132.35 crore.

He accused the previous governments of neglecting the state's development and turning it into a centre of "riots and chaos".

"None of the previous governments thought of building a medical college here. Has anyone thought why? The reason is that their development was just confined to their own benefit. Had they worked for the welfare of people, the place would have witnessed development long back," Adityanath said.

The government medical college will be named after freedom fighter Maharaj Devi Baksh Singh.

"By improving the health infrastructure, our government has paved the way for the development of the state as no place can develop fully in absence of medical resources. Every district will soon have a medical college to provide accessible healthcare services," Adityanath said.

The CM alleged that previous governments did not respect religious sentiments of people.

Reiterating his resolve to work for farmers, he said, "Those who pretend to be well-wishers of farmers should know that the government has made a record payment of Rs 1.44 lakh crore to over 45 lakh sugarcane growers in the state."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)