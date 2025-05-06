New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav's remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing him of giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

"After the all-party meet, one by one, Congress leaders, RJD leaders and now, SP leaders are giving a clean chit to Pakistan," Poonawalla told ANI.

The BJP leader alleged that the INDIA bloc and Pakistan are like two different bodies and one soul.

"SP leader is saying that this (Pahalgam attack) was carried out politically. Means they have given a clean chit to Pakistan, and they are trying to bring down the morale of the security forces. SP's Ram Gopal Yadav had once said that the Pulwama attack was carried out for votes....INDI alliance and Pakistan are like two different bodies and one soul," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, a goatherd from Sadevala village located close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan has voiced his unwavering support for the Indian armed forces even as his flock is bearing the brunt due to security restrictions.

Lal Singh, who tends to over 1,200 sheep and goats, told ANI that his livelihood has been upended since movement near the border was curtailed on May 1.

"We were told we can't take the animals forward because the situation is not safe. But here there's no grass, no water. Over 10 of my goats have died already, Singh said.

He also said that while herders were once allowed to move up to 10 kilometres inside the border area, they are now requesting access to just 5-7 kilometres. "If the situation gets worse, we'll come back immediately."

Lal Singh also expressed anguish over the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were shot dead. "Those were our people. If there's a war, we'll support the BSF. We'll help deliver food and water. Whatever is needed," he emphasised.

Sadevala, located close to the India-Pakistan border in western Rajasthan, frequently sees movement of pastoral communities who depend on seasonal grasslands. Security restrictions during times of heightened tension often leave them with few alternatives.

In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh asserted, "Modi ji, give them a strong reply. We are with you. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the BSF and the Air Force."

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, India took several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty. (ANI)

