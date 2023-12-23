New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged entrepreneurs to contribute to building a modern and vibrant nation based on innovation, ideas and workmanship.

The Gurgaon Chapter of the Entrepreneur Organisation called on the Lok Sabha Speaker in Parliament House Complex today, according to an official release.

Highlighting India's demographic dividend, Birla noted that the young entrepreneurs of today are paving the way forward for the emergence of India as a developed country by 2047.

He added that on the strength of innovation, research and hard work, Indian youth are providing solutions to some of the most important global challenges.

In the context of India's economic growth and dynamism, Birla stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is progressing in all sectors of the economy.

Indian entrepreneurs are providing low-cost, high quality and environmentally sound products and services, Birla added.

Speaking about India's rise as a global supply chain hub and market, Birla mentioned that the day is not far when India will emerge as the largest economic powerhouse in the world.

Mentioning the vibrancy and diversity of India's democracy, Birla said that free and fair elections and the smooth transfer of power are the hallmarks of Indian parliamentary democracy.

Saying that democracy, diversity and demography are India's strengths, Birla referred to India's outstanding leadership of the G20 Summit.

He added that during the summit, India showed that solutions to global challenges can only come from consensus and dialogue, based on the spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam. (ANI)

