Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday that the state government has started a special vaccination drive to inoculate all pregnant women.

Sidhu said the decision was taken based on the recommendations of expert committees and upon approval from the central government.

Giving details of the drive initiated by the Punjab government, he said within the first few days of this drive, the health department has vaccinated 1,759 pregnant women.

The Punjab government aims to cover all pregnant women in this drive as early as possible to mitigate the spread of Covid and to safeguard the life of mother and child, he said in a statement.

The vaccination exercise against COVID-19 had begun from January 16 this year. However, pregnant women were made eligible to get a shot over a month ago.

Talking about the Covid vaccination drive in the state, Sidhu said 106,81,257 eligible persons have been vaccinated, out of which 83,93,854 have received single dose and 22,87,403 have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

He further stated that the state government endeavours to completely immunise all the residents of Punjab as soon as possible.

Sidhu also said everyone needs to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid a possible third wave.

